Innocent bystander shot in crossfire

SAN DIEGO– A man caught in crossfire is recovering Saturday from a gunshot wound to the leg, investigators in Logan Heights said.

The 27-year-old man was walking out of Ideal Market at 3100 National Ave. about 9 p.m. Friday when he spotted four to five men arguing across the street and then heard gunshots, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim ran to his car, then realized he had been shot once in the left thigh, Heims said.

He drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for the non-life- threatening wound, Heims said.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect descriptions were available.

Anyone with information about the crime should call police or submit tips to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.