Gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen holds border rally to ‘take back America’

SAN DIEGO -- Gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen rallied supporters at the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday, where he called for an end to the state's "sanctuary and open border policies."

The event was held at 1 p.m. at Otay Pacific Business Park, near the airport terminal link between California and Tijuana International Airport.

Allen is a fierce advocate for ending sanctuary state and city policies -- an approach taken by local governments to limit their cooperation with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

“It’s time that we fight back," Allen's campaign said in a release ahead of the event.

"Californians have been pushed too far by Jerry Brown, Gavin Newsom and the liberal Bay Area Democrats. Democrat control has resulted in the nation’s highest poverty rate, highest homelessness, rising violent crime, and now open borders and the illegal Sanctuary State.”

Most major polls place Allen in fourth or fifth place in the gubernatorial race. In the quickly approaching June 5 primary, the two candidates who receive the most votes will move on to compete in a runoff election for the governor's office.

Currently, Allen trails Democrats Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as Republican John Cox, who recently earned President Trump's endorsement. Polls show Allen and Democrat John Chiang rotating between fourth and fifth place.

