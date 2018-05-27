× Driver flees from crash, leaving injured, elderly passenger behind

SAN DIEGO — A woman crashed her car early Sunday morning in Lincoln Park, then took off on foot, leaving her two passengers behind in her crumpled vehicle, police said.

One of the passengers, a 79-year-old man, was left with a traumatic brain injury.

The crash was reported at 4:51 a.m. near the intersection of 47th and Market streets, according to San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster.

The 79-year-old man, who was asleep in the back seat, received a large laceration to his head, Foster said. The other passenger, a 39-year-old man, complained of pain to his chest but suffered no other injuries.

A witness at the scene saw the driver, identified only as a woman in her 50s, fleeing the area on foot, Foster said. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.