Police: Woman reached 100 mph before fatal crash into power pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 33-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in the Oak Park community of San Diego, said police.

The woman was going approximately 100 miles per hour in a white, four-door Nissan Maxima at 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of 54th Street when she lost control of the car and hit a curb, said San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

"The vehicle skidded out of control and struck a power pole on the west sidewalk," said Tansey. "The force of the impact destroyed the vehicle and pinned the female inside the vehicle."

Firefighters used the jaws of life to cut the woman out of the wreckage. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Tansey said.