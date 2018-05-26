Woman and child trapped in car after crashing into tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A single-vehicle crash in Black Mountain Ranch sent two people to hospitals Saturday, police said.

Dispatchers first received word around 1:30 p.m. that a car hit a tree on Bing Crosby Boulevard near Casey Glen, according to Officer Steve Bourasa of the San Diego Police Department.

Rancho Santa Fe Fire crews had to extricate the driver -- a woman in her 60s -- and a young girl from the car.

San Diego Police Department Sgt. Salvador Hurtado Jr. said the girl, whose injuries were described as "moderate," was not wearing a seatbelt.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, and the child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital, according to Bourasa.

Two other people injured in the crash -- including a young boy -- had injuries that Hurtado Jr. described as "minor."

The sergeant added that police hadn't determined whether speed was a factor in the crash, though alcohol had been ruled out as a likely cause.