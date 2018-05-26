× Outage knocks out lights for just under 2K near National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Power was restored after about 1800 San Diego Gas & Electric customers lost power in National City and surrounding communities Saturday night.

SDG&E investigated the cause of the outage, which started around 9:30 p.m. The outage was restored by 11 p.m.

The outage affected customers in National City, Paradise Hills, Skyline, Bay Terraces and East Chula Vista.

SDG&E keeps a live outage map here.