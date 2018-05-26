Mobile home fire displaces 2 adults, 4 kids

SAN DIEGO — An early morning fire damaged a mobile home in Encanto Saturday, a fire official said.

At about 6 a.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 400 block of 63rd Street, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The home is located in the Summit Ridge Mobile Home Park near the intersection of Imperial Avenue and 61st Street.

The fire started in a laundry room, Munoz said. There was no word on what may have caused the fire, and a damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.

The two adults and four children who live in the home declined displacement assistance from the Red Cross, Munoz said. No one was injured.

