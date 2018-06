Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 25-year-old man was shot shortly before 9 p.m. in Encanto Saturday, police confirmed.

The San Diego Police Department said that the victim was on the 600 block of Stork Street when the suspect approached him and fired about seven shots. The victim was shot in the ankle.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for what police say is a non-life-threatening injury.

Police searched for a suspect vehicle, described as a black Honda Civic.