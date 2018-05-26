× DUI arrests spike across county for Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol officers arrested more people than last year for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County so far during its Memorial Day holiday enforcement period, the agency said Saturday.

CHP officers arrested 24 people for drunken driving violations in the county from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, an officer said.

Officers arrested 17 people throughout the county at this point in the enforcement period last year.

Statewide, the CHP arrested 276 people for suspected DUI violations since Friday evening.

There also were five traffic fatalities reported by law enforcement agencies across the state during the period, compared to eight last year.