Where to snag Memorial Day deals

SAN DIEGO — Businesses across San Diego are offering deals to honor active service members and veterans this Memorial Day.
Here’s a list of stores and restaurants offering discounts:
- Fogo de Chao Veterans get half off their meal and up to 3 guests will get 10% off
- McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks Veterans, active servicemen, Gold Star parents and spouses are eligible for one free entree
- Hooters Free meal with a valid military ID and a drink purchase
- Outback Steakhouse 20% off with a military ID
- Domino’s Pizza $5.99 for a large, carry out, two-topping pizza
- Home Depot 10% off for veterans on Memorial Day
- Walgreens 20% off regular priced items if you’re a veteran, active military or carry a Walgreens Balance Rewards card
- Best Buy 40% off appliances