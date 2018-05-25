Where to find the cheapest gas across San Diego

Posted 11:08 AM, May 25, 2018, by , Updated at 12:01PM, May 25, 2018

SAN DIEGO– California gas prices are officially the highest in the nation.

Here’s where you can fuel up at the best rate across San Diego County for Memorial Day weekend.

[All gas prices based on 11 a.m. Friday on gasbuddy.com]

Carlsbad – 7-Eleven, 1089 Carlsbad Village Drive, $3.73

Carmel Valley – Shell, $3.75 27800 Dorris Dr, $3.73

Chula Vista – San Diego Gasoline, 100 Bonita Rd, $3.41

Downtown – Shell, 2484 F St, $3.75

Escondido – US Gas, 445 W 5th Ave, $3.37

 El Cajon  Quik Trip, 596 N Mollison Ave, $3.45

Mission Valley – ARCO, 3770 Murphy Canyon Rd, $3.65

National City – Valero, 10 Osborn St, $3.69

Vista – 7-Eleven 1501 N Santa Fe Ave, $3.58

 

