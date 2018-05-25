‘May Gray’ to stick around Friday and into holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Another day of gloomy “May Gray'' weather with possible light, patchy drizzle is in store for most of San Diego County Friday.

A deep marine layer has settled over the region from the coast to the mountains, but the clouds should be higher Friday than they were on Thursday which could translate to partial clearing for inland areas Friday afternoon.

The gloomy weather and below-average temperatures are forecast to last at least through Saturday.

High temperatures Friday will be 65 to 70 degrees at the beaches and inland, 66 to 71 in the western valleys and near the foothills, 59 to 68. in the mountains and 85 in the deserts.