Inmate dies after downtown jail fight

SAN DIEGO — An inmate who was gravely injured two weeks ago during a fight with his cellmate at San Diego Central jail died Friday in a hospital, authorities reported.

The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead about 4:45 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

The fatal clash between the two inmates occurred on the afternoon of May 12, Lt. Michael Blevins said. Deputies responding to the disturbance found one of them on a bed inside his cell, suffering from extensive head trauma.

“Deputies attempted to ask the victim what had happened, but he was unable to respond due to his injuries,” Blevins said.

Following the death of the victim, the case was assigned to sheriff’s homicide detectives.

The other inmate involved in the fight remains in custody on charges of battery on a police officer, vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance. His name has not been released.

The deceased man was in custody on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

He was one of two inmates to die from injuries suffered at the downtown detention center in as many days.

On Thursday, a prisoner who had been found hanged in his cell at the Front Street jail last weekend succumbed to his injuries in a trauma center. The death of the 52-year-old man, who was housed by himself in a medical-observation cell, was being investigated as a suicide. His identity has not yet been made public.