Gas leak prompts evacuations at Chula Vista retirement home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were issued at a Chula Vista retirement home Friday afternoon when a gas line ruptured near Fredericka Manor Care Center, the Chula Vista Fire Department confirmed.

Officials said gas started blowing from a break in a one-inch line on the 100 block of 3rd Avenue around 3 p.m.

San Diego Gas & Electric responded to the scene to help contain the break, and around 5 p.m. fire crews said the leak appeared to be contained.

Officials believe the gas break was caused by a golf cart hitting the line.

Most residents affected by the leak were simply asked to shelter-in-place, CVFD said — the evacuation orders were minimal.