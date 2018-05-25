Blood bank needs donors ahead of summer shortage

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Blood Bank is asking those who have never given blood and those who haven’t given blood recently to schedule an appointment to donate blood over the Memorial Day weekend in order to ensure supply is on hand for local patients as summer approaches.

Summertime poses challenges for blood centers to ensure an adequate blood supply due to donors taking vacations and schools being out of session. Despite the season, the need for blood remains constant and patients continue to depend on the generosity of blood donors to meet that need.

“We’re asking our community to keep our blood supply at a safe level by donating as individuals, or hosting blood drives through local businesses, churches and schools,” said blood bank CEO David Wellis. “There is no substitute for blood – donations are needed now.”

Most SDBB blood collection centers will be open and many local companies are stepping up to help on Memorial Day, including:

To be eligible to donate blood you must be at least 17 years old (16-year-olds may donate with parental consent), weigh at least 114 pounds and be in general good health. Eligible blood donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online or calling 800-469-7322.