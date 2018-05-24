× Police find stroke patient reported missing from Hillcrest hospital

SAN DIEGO – A Spring Valley stroke victim who went missing after walking away from the Hillcrest hospital where he was recovering was found safe Thursday morning at a family member’s home.

Gregory Gavino, 52, was reported missing about 2 p.m. Wednesday after he walked away from Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego police said. He was considered at-risk because of impaired cognitive abilities resulting from a recent major stroke.

Family members called police about 8 a.m. Thursday to report Gavino had found his way to their Spring Valley home, San Diego Police Officer Steven Bourasa said. Officers went to that home Thursday morning and drove Gavino back to the hospital.