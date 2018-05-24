Parents, detectives renew call for help in deadly drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Authorities and grieving family members offered a $7,000 reward Thursday as they renewed their public calls for information about a two-year-old unsolved murder in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood.

Victor Vega, 28, was gunned down in a drive-by shooting around 10 p.m. on May 28, 2016, in the 8300 block of Brookhaven Road, according to homicide Lt. Anthony Dupree of the San Diego Police Department. The Imperial Beach resident attended a party in the area earlier that evening and was walking along Brookhaven Road near Sears Avenue when a dark sedan pulled up next to him.

An occupant of the car fired at Vega with a pistol, striking him twice in the upper body, before the car fled eastbound toward the La Presa area south of Spring Valley, Dupree said. Officers and medics found Vega bleeding in the street from the gunshot wounds and performed life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

Laura and Michael Doyle, Vega's mother and stepfather, have offered a $6,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. That's in addition to the standard $1,000 reward being offered by San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Diego Police Department's homicide unit at 619-531-2293. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or by contacting the agency online.