‘NOPE!’: Snake wraps itself around door handles of NASCAR team headquarters

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Employees at North Carolina’s Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters recorded their close encounter with a snake Tuesday.

The black reptile wrapped itself around the door handles at the Huntersville headquarters, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The team posted the video to Facebook on Thursday with the caption, “NOPE! We need a new race shop. Tear it down, we’re out.”

The video already has more than 600,000 views.

“I think the staff reaction was one of amazement and amusement,” Bryan Cook, social media director for Joe Gibbs Racing, told the Observer. “It stayed there 20 minutes and then slithered off back into the woods. Nobody touched it.”

The snake was identified as — ironically — a non-venomous black racer.