Military vets can visit SeaWorld for free this summer

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld’s “Waves of Honor” program will grant military veterans one free trip to the park any day between May 25 and July 4 this summer. The offer grants a military vet and up to three of their guests complimentary admission to the park.

Former service members have to visit SeaWorld’s site to register, where they’ll be asked to provide military ID.

“We hold the men and women that have served in our armed forces in the highest regard, and are honored to host them at our parks as our guests,” the park site reads. “For your service and sacrifice, we thank and salute you.”

SeaWorld also has free and reduced admission offers for active duty military members.