Disgruntled customer fires BB gun at El Cajon Jack in the Box, police say

EL CAJON, Calif. – Officers arrested two people Thursday morning after a disgruntled customer fired a BB gun at a fast-food drive-through window in El Cajon, police said.

Details of the incident were not immediately available, but it happened around 6 a.m. at the Jack in the Box in the 100 block of Broadway, just east of Parkway Plaza and state Route 67, El Cajon Police Lt. Royal Bates said.

"There was a disgruntled customer, he pulled out a BB gun and fired it at the glass," Bates said. "That person was ultimately arrested."

Bates said he believed a man and woman were arrested. Their names and what potential charges they could face were not immediately known.