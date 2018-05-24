City crew paves around parked car in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO – Ocean Beach residents Wednesday were left wondering why a city crew paved around a car parked on a street.

A resident told FOX 5 Thursday about the paving mishap on Santa Monica Avenue near the Ocean Beach Elementary School. A fresh coat was applied to the road, but one space next to a curb remained untouched.

According to the city of San Diego, the contractor made the “judicious and benevolent” decision to pave around a parked vehicle. The crew was crunched for time due to factors including the school’s pickup schedule and the amount of time it would take for the pavement to dry. They also didn’t have time to wait for a tow truck and knew they were returning next week to apply a second coat to the road, city spokesman Anthony Santacroce said.

“These crews encounter this stuff often and make the best decision they can at the particular time. This wasn’t a mistake, a sloppy job or an error in judgement. In fact, it was a judicious and benevolent decision to keep on schedule, consider the needs of the local elementary school, and not tow the individual’s car,” Santacroce stated.

In addition, the “no parking” signs were either knocked down and may not have been visible to the driver.