No lack of choice in race for California governor

The race is on to replace Democrat Jerry Brown, California’s governor for the past eight years, who is forbidden by term limits from seeking re-election.

Twenty-seven candidates are competing in the June 5 primary. In the state’s top-two primary system, the candidates with the first and second most votes will move on to a final runoff election for the governor’s office in November.

Democrat Gavin Newsom is leading major polls, leading many experts to describe the race as a competition between the remaining candidates for a final spot to run against him.

Below you’ll find a guide to the most prominent candidates, with links to their campaign websites, and a link to a complete list of those participating in the race.

The current front-runners for governor, organized in alphabetical order are:

You can find a complete list of the candidates for governor here.