Voter resources for the June 5 California Primary

Posted 3:19 PM, May 14, 2018, by , Updated at 06:20AM, June 5, 2018

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans go the polls Tuesday to vote for governor and a long list state and local candidates and propositions.

Polls open at 7 a.m.

Use the links below to make sure you are registered to vote, find your polling place, view your sample ballot and research the candidates and issues.

2018 Primary Election Guide

Here are some key dates up to and including Election Day:

  • May 21:  Voter registration deadline (for primary)
  • May 29: Vote-by-mail request deadline (primary)
  • June 5: California Primary Day!
