Voter resources for the June 5 California Primary

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans go the polls Tuesday to vote for governor and a long list state and local candidates and propositions.
Polls open at 7 a.m.
Use the links below to make sure you are registered to vote, find your polling place, view your sample ballot and research the candidates and issues.
2018 Primary Election Guide
- CalMatters Guide to 2018 California Primary
- Ballotpedia
- Guide to State propositions (San Diego Union-Tribune)
- Endorsements by the San Diego Union-Tribune
- Check Your Registration Status
- Find Your Polling Place
- View Your Sample Ballot
- Mail Ballot Drop-off Locations
- Voter’s Edge – In-depth information about what’s on your ballot
- California Secretary of State Election and Voter Information
- San Diego County Registrar of Voters Election Information
Here are some key dates up to and including Election Day:
- May 21: Voter registration deadline (for primary)
- May 29: Vote-by-mail request deadline (primary)
- June 5: California Primary Day!