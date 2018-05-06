2 killed in Mountain View Park shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two men died after they were shot at a community park in Mountain View Sunday afternoon.

The victims were standing in front of the rec center at Mountain View Park when a black male in dark clothing walked up and started shooting, police said. The shots rang out around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Ocean View Boulevard and 40th Street.

Both victims, black men in their thirties, died from their wounds, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said the two victims suffered gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, and were transported to Mercy hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to interview witnesses, and SDPD reported that a person who may have been involved in the shooting sped away in a car.

