Sycuan Casino Military Monday Contest
-
Popular SoCal band Ozomatli performs on FOX 5
-
Buses, trolleys to run on enhanced Sunday schedule for Independence Day
-
8 hospitalized following collision on Highway 76
-
US Army, citing security concerns with recruiting program, discharging immigrants
-
Wildfire chars Camp Pendleton training zone
-
-
Former MTV Jesse Camp missing in California
-
Color Me Badd singer Bryan Abrams arrested for alleged assault
-
Trump says US will stop ‘war games’ with South Korea, Kim agrees to denuclearization
-
President Trump makes Memorial Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery
-
Doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients
-
-
Lakers returning to San Diego for preseason opener
-
FBI: Man planned to pack van with explosives in July 4 attack on Cleveland
-
USS Carl Vinson heads to Hawaii for RIMPAC