CARLSBAD, Calif. - The community is coming together this weekend to help a local girl who is battling brain cancer.

La Costa High School student Kira Stanley was diagnosed with brain cancer in November after having symptoms of eye issues and headaches.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help with Stanley's medical expenses.

Heather Lake was at Park 101 in Carlsbad Wednesday and spoke to Stanley and her father about this weekend's surf event at Moonlight Beach.