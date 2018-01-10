Driver suffers possible seizure, runs down pedestrian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A driver lost control of his car after suffering a medical emergency and ran over a pedestrian in downtown San Diego's East Village, police said.

The victim sustained a possible broken pelvis but was expected to survive the crash, which happened just before 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue, about two blocks east of Petco Park, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.

A 35-year-old man was driving in a Honda sedan when he experienced a possible seizure and turned into a cul-de-sac near the St. Vincent De Paul Joan Kroc Center on Imperial Avenue, Zwibel said. That's where the sedan struck and ran over the 39-year-old victim.

"The pedestrian was pinned beneath the sedan and San Diego Fire- Rescue personnel were needed to rescue him,'' Zwibel said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with the possibly-broken pelvis and other injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening, the sergeant said. Investigators from the San Diego Police Department's traffic division were investigating the crash.