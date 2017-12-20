Man robbed, pistol-whipped by 4 men looking for tools

SAN DIEGO — Four men pistol-whipped and robbed a man inside his Golden Hill neighborhood home in San Diego, police said Wednesday.

At least one of the suspects in the home-invasion robbery knew the victim and was arrested after the victim directed officer’s to the suspect’s house, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The incident began some time before 9:20 p.m. Tuesday when the suspect who was later arrested took three other men with him to retrieve his tools from the victim’s home in the 800 block of 20th Street, Buttle said. When some of the suspect’s tools were not on the porch where they were expected to be, the four men went into the victim’s home.

“The victim was pistol-whipped and items taken from the home,” Buttle said.

The victim directed police to the home of the suspect who was attempting to retrieve his tools, and he was taken into custody there, Buttle said. The three other suspects remained outstanding and robbery detectives were sent to investigate the home invasion.