Navy releases Fall 2017 petty officer advancement quotas

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Navy has released the quotas for the Fall 2017 petty officer advancement cycle.

A total of 24,714 active duty, Full Time Support (FTS) and Selected Reserve (SELRES) Sailors were selected for advancement to E-4, E-5 or E-6, WTKR reported.

Fall active duty advancement opportunity and quotas by pay grade are:

E-4 advancement opportunity increased from 41.05 percent last cycle to percent 43.32 percent (2.27 percentage points change) this cycle, with 8,689 quotas.

E-5 advancement opportunity increased from 23.39 percent last cycle to 27.25 percent (3.86 percentage points change) this cycle, with 9,168 quotas.

E-6 advancement opportunity remained near last cycle’s opportunity of 14.84 percent decreasing to 14.34 percent (-.5 percentage point change) this cycle, with 3,741 quotas.

Overall active duty advancement opportunity by pay grade.

FTS advancement opportunity and quotas by pay grade are:

E-4 advancement opportunity decreased from 95.35 percent last cycle to 90.34 percent (-5.01 percentage points change) this cycle, with 187 quotas.

E-5 advancement opportunity decreased from percent 46.02 last cycle to 34.18 percent (-11.84 percentage points change) with 188 quotas.

E-6 advancement opportunity decreased from 19.68 percent last cycle to 9.22 percent (-10.46 percentage points change) this cycle, with 83 quotas.

Overall Full Time Support (FTS) advancement opportunity by pay grade.

SELRES advancement opportunity and quotas by pay grade are:

E-4 advancement opportunity decreased from 69.05 percent last cycle to 65.95 percent (-3.10 percentage points change) this cycle, with 800 quotas.

E-5 advancement opportunity increased from last cycle 29.60 percent to 33.08 percent (3.48 percentage points change) this cycle, with 1,191 quotas.

E-6 advancement opportunity increased from 14.40 last cycle percent to 17.48 percent (3.08 percentage points change) this cycle, with 667 quotas.

Overall Selected Reserve (SELRES) advancement opportunity by pay grade.





Names of those advancing are released to the commands on Tuesday. The names are posted in a NAVADMIN on Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST.