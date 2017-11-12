× 1 person killed in single-vehicle crash near Mission Bay Park

SAN DIEGO – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 next to Mission Bay Park early Sunday.

At 6:09 a.m., the California Highway Patrol was notified of a car that went of the side of northbound I-5 in the area of the Clairemont Drive exit.

The CHP and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded, according to fire department spokesman Jose Ysea.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Ysea said.

No information on the cause of the crash was available.