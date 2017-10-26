Smoke from fires in Mexico prompts air quality advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The County of San Diego’s Air Pollution Control District issued a smoke advisory Thursday, suggesting people should limit their outdoor activities if they smell smoke from the fires burning in Mexico.

APCD’s advisory said, due to the fire burning near Rosarito in Mexico, localized areas of smoke have occurred in areas of San Diego County. As a result fine particulates, or PM2.5 concentrations, may reach unhealthful levels in some smoke impacted areas.

In areas of heavy smoke, assume that air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all individuals. In areas with minor smoke impacts, assume that air quality levels range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"There is large amounts of smoke throughout the county from a fire in Mexico we have no current fires in San Diego," Cal Fire officials tweeted around noon.

