Neighborhood bunny vigilante caught on video shooting rabbits

SAN DIEGO -- Someone is driving around a Rancho Bernardo housing development shooting wild rabbits with a BB gun, and a resident says he has video to prove it.

One resident of the 680-home development of High Country West, caught the whole thing on his surveillance camera. The video has been shared throughout the neighborhood and people are keeping an eye out for the culprit.

The man who captured the attack on video didn't want to reveal his name, but he described in detail what his home security cameras recorded.

"He came around the corner, saw the rabbit in our yard, pulled over right here and stopped," the man said. "Within 10 seconds it had taken aim and shot. It wasn’t very loud. It was like a pop," the neighbor added.

Neighbors have been buzzing about last week’s incident on the Next Door app. Many say that wild rabbits have become a big issue in the neighborhood. Some commented that they have found dead rabbits on their lawns with bullet or BB holes in them.

"It’s a safety issue that someone might get hit by a stray bullet," said resident Mike Lutz.

San Diego police told FOX 5 they are aware of the bunny hunting incident, but no formal report has been filed. They said that shooting a BB gun on a public street is illegal. They urged anyone who sees something suspicious to call them.