SAN DIEGO -- An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire that started late Wednesday in the Rolando neighborhood.

Nobody was home when the fire broke out around 10 p.m. in the 6200 block of Madeline Street.

Heavy smoke was coming from a bedroom when firefighters arrived.

A woman who lives at the home was not there when the fire broke out.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.