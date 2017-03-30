Gusty winds to whip through mountains, deserts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- Gusty and potentially damaging winds developed in parts of San Diego County Thursday.

A National Weather Service high wind warning for the mountains and deserts is set to extend from noon to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Sustained wind speeds of 20 to 40 miles per hour with gusts of up to 60 mph in the deserts and up to 80 mph on mountain tops and desert mountain slopes are expected. Forecasters said the winds would ramp up during the morning and become strong during the afternoon and evening, with the strongest winds between 3 and 8 p.m.

Forecasters anticipated peak wind gusts Thursday would be 15 mph in Oceanside and San Diego; 16 mph in Escondido and the Miramar area; 22 mph in Alpine; 23 mph in Ramona; 37 mph on Palomar Mountain; 52 mph in Julian; 75 mph on Mount Laguna; and 79 mph in Borrego Springs.

"A deep low-pressure system over the Great Basin will generate very strong westerly winds this afternoon and evening over the mountains and deserts," according to the weather service. "Wind gusts over 60 mph will be likely with the potential for damage to trees and utility systems."

Blowing sand and dust in the deserts could cause visibility to drop to a quarter-mile or less at times. Sudden cross winds may also contribute to hazardous travel conditions, especially for high-profile-vehicles like tractor- trailers that are prone to toppling.

The winds may also be strong enough to damage to trees and structures. Sustained wind speeds of 40 mph or more or gusts of at least 58 mph can cause property damage, according to the NWS.

Explore San Diego

FOX 5 Executive Producer Ruby Chen went to Borrego Springs to find "hidden treasures." She found some, but was also hit with dust storms.