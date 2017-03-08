× Kid-friendly movie theater to open in Vista

VISTA, Calif. — We all know that sitting still for two hours at the movies can be hard for young children.

Mexico-based theater chain Cinepolis is hoping it can lure more families back to the movies with its new in-theater playground concept, Cinepolis Junior.

The kid-friendly theater opens in Vista on March 16 and features a colorful play area near the screen in front of the seats, a jungle gym and cushy beanbag chairs.

Cinepolis Junior, which is designed for kids between 3 and 12, will show kid-friendly movies, starting with the live action ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ Tickets are about $3 more than traditional theater prices.

“It’s really intended to make kids feel welcome and comfortable,” said Cinepolis USA Chief Executive Adrian Mijares Elizondo told the LA Times. “The whole idea is to make it easier for parents to take their kids to the movies and let the kids have more fun.”

