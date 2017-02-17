High winds topple trees around county

Posted 3:46 PM, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 06:54PM, February 17, 2017
SAN DIEGO -- A powerful storm is bringing very strong and damaging winds to southern California, knocking down multiple trees around San Diego County.

All northbound lanes of State Route 163 are blocked south of Robinson Ave. after a tree fell. There were no injuries.

A massive tree fell near a home in Oceanside.

This tree came down in University City near Roy’s Restaurant in the 8600 block of Genesee Avenue.

A viewer sent us this photo from Balboa Avenue near Interstate 805.

On West Point Loma Boulevard, a tree branch fell near Genie Car Wash.

This tree came down on an SUV in the 12000 block of Creekview Drive in Sabre Springs at about 1 p.m.

Another tree fell onto a car on Diamond Street in Pacific Beach.

This tree fell onto a car near Hoyt Park in Scripps Ranch.

A palm tree fell on a car in a parking lot on E Street in Chula Vista.

