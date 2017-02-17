High winds topple trees around county

SAN DIEGO -- A powerful storm is bringing very strong and damaging winds to southern California, knocking down multiple trees around San Diego County.
LIVE BLOG: Powerful storm moves over San Diego
All northbound lanes of State Route 163 are blocked south of Robinson Ave. after a tree fell. There were no injuries.
A massive tree fell near a home in Oceanside.
This tree came down in University City near Roy’s Restaurant in the 8600 block of Genesee Avenue.
A viewer sent us this photo from Balboa Avenue near Interstate 805.
On West Point Loma Boulevard, a tree branch fell near Genie Car Wash.
This tree came down on an SUV in the 12000 block of Creekview Drive in Sabre Springs at about 1 p.m.
Another tree fell onto a car on Diamond Street in Pacific Beach.
This tree fell onto a car near Hoyt Park in Scripps Ranch.
A palm tree fell on a car in a parking lot on E Street in Chula Vista.
