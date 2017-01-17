Former ‘Apprentice’ contestant files defamation suit against Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – A former "The Apprentice" contestant filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday -- three days before the Inauguration -- against President-elect Donald Trump accusing him of making unwanted sexual advances.

Summer Zervos, who was on the fifth season of the reality TV show, sat next to attorney Gloria Allred Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles while she announced the lawsuit.

She said Trump kissed her on the mouth without her consent and pressed himself against her at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007. She said she moved around the hotel room trying to avoid physical contact with Trump, the show's executive producer and star, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Zervos told reporters Tuesday she decided to come forward after seeing the "Access Hollywood" set recordings in which Trump made comments about grabbing women's genitals, LA Times reported.

Allred said Zervos had taken a lie detector test while answering questions about her allegations and passed. She proceeded to file the lawsuit in New York.

In October, Trump said he "vaguely" remembered Zervos.

"To be clear, I never met her at a hotel or greeted her inappropriately a decade ago. That is not who I am as a person, and it is not how I’ve conducted my life,” Trump said in a statement.