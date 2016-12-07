× Teen girl suspected of shooting family member in back

LA MESA, Calif. – A 17-year-old girl accused of shooting a family member in the back has been arrested and faces attempted murder charges, La Mesa police said Wednesday.

Police will not say how the suspect and victim are related.

La Mesa police received a call about a shooting on Keeney Street around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found 59-year-old Susan Pierce lying in her front doorway, suffering from a gunshot wound to her back, according to Capt. Matt Nicholass. Medics took Pierce to a trauma center. She is expected to survive.

Detectives, along with US Marshals, located the teen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of 50th Street in San Diego and took her into custody.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear. A white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck registered to the victim or another resident of her home was missing following the shooting but was recovered later in the day, Nicholass said.