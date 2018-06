TUCSON, Ariz. – Tucson police say two officers were shot in the south side of the city Thursday morning.

One of the officers is in surgery and is in serious condition, police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan tweeted. Police have not clarified the condition of the second officer.

The intersection of Campbell Avenue and Benson Highway in Tucson is closed while police investigate.

It’s not yet clear whether the suspect is in custody.

