Couple celebrates 70th anniversary with wedding photo shoot they never had

PEARLAND, Texas — A couple celebrated their 70th anniversary with the wedding photo shoot they never had.

According to Huffington Post, the couple’s granddaughter reached out to Lara Carter Photography to arrange the photo shoot for Ferris and Margaret Romaire. Ferris, 90, donned a tuxedo and Margaret, 89, wore a lavender gown, and during the October photo shoot, they posted with a veil, banner and even some bubbly!

The couple wedded on Nov. 24, 1946 and currently reside in their hometown of Morgan City, Louisiana. They have four children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.