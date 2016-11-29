Explore San Diego: Pretty in pink — The Burlingame Historic District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood, famous for its unmistakable pink sidewalks.

“You know you’re home when you see them," says Craig Blakey, who moved here earlier this year.

Welcome to Burlingame, a community busting with character – from the rose-stained sidewalks to the historic homes and much more. You won’t find cookie cutter houses here; rather homes of unique styles, each with a special story, nearly all built in the early 1900’s.

The oldest home is on Maple, sold in 1912 for $7,500. Today’s it’s worth more than a million dollars and gets featured in tours and calendars.

Another home was owned by the original hat lady of the Del Mar races in the '30s.

These days residents proudly show off their place in San Diego history. They also put on elaborate holiday displays.

So while people might come to Burlingame for the pink sidewalks, it’s the charm of the homes and residents that keeps them from leaving.

Blakey says, “it’s kinda the neighborhood that so many of us remember when we were growing up as children.”