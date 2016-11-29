Explore San Diego: Miniature Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Planes, trains and automobiles. Inside an unassuming building lies a treasure trove of miniature masterpieces.

The Miniature Engineering and Craftsmanship Museum in Carlsbad is home to a collection of more than 1,400 items, carefully crafted in metal, plastic and wood. Some items have historical significance, others are pure imagination realized. There’s even a dollhouse section with some of the most elaborate and detailed miniature homes you’ve ever seen.

There are mini machine guns that can lock and load and fire. You’ll also find a 1:4 scale of the plane that carried the Wright brothers on their first flight at Kitty Hawk. The oldest item is a handmade wooden clock from 1793. The smallest of the miniatures is a working wrench, nut and bolt made to 1:30 scale. And if that’s not impressive enough, the crème de la crème is the miniature Duesenberg, which took 10 years straight to make, runs perfectly and is the only one in the world.

In the back of this special museum is Santa’s workshop, where a master machinist builds, restores and maintains. For a few select hours a day, he opens up his machine shop to the public demonstrating all his gadgets and gizmos.

Spend any amount of time here and you’ll realize that what’s a hobby for some, is a lifetime of work for others, celebrating the little things in life.

So next time you marvel at giant feats of engineering, stop and remember that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.

To visit the museum's website, click here.