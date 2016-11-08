× No major problems at polling stations in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Registrar Michael Vu said there were no major problems at polling stations as of late morning Tuesday.

More than 7,500 poll workers opened about 1,500 poll locations in the county at 7 a.m., including at the registrar of voters office in Kearny Mesa.

Vu said there were long lines at the registrar’s office on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but there was no waiting on Election Day.

Vu predicted voter turnout for San Diego County would be anywhere from 72 to 75 percent by the time the election is certified.

He said he had no information about the percentage of registered voters who had cast ballots as of late morning.