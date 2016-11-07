Thieves run off with jewelry after posing as shoppers

Posted 3:34 PM, November 7, 2016, by , Updated at 03:37PM, November 7, 2016
ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A pair of thieves who posed as shoppers at a jewelry store at the Westfield North County mall Monday fled with several rings worth a combined $22,000, authorities reported.

The theft at the Helzberg Diamonds shop in Escondido took place about 1 p.m., according to police.

A security guard chased after the shoplifters but was unable to catch them. The pair ran to a parked car and drove off to the west, in the direction of Via Rancho Parkway, Lt. Scott Walters said.

Detailed descriptions of the bandits, who appeared to be in their 20s, were not immediately available.