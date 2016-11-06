Meb Keflezighi says his last race will be 2017 NYC Marathon

NEW YORK – San Diegan Meb Keflezighi announced Sunday that his final marathon will be 2017 New York City Marathon.

Kelfezighi, 41, who did not run Sunday in the NYC marathon and was the grand marshal for the event, posted to Twitter.

“So HAPPY to announce that I’ll conclude my marathon career at the 2017 @nycmarathon.”

The decorated long-distance runner won two marathons – NYC in 2009 and Boston in 2014 – also won a silver medal in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Kelfezighi was born in Eritrea and moved to San Diego in 1987. He continues to live in San Diego and is known to train near Mammoth Mountain.