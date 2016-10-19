× Jury clears NBA star Derrick Rose, friends in rape case

LOS ANGELES – A federal court jury in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday rejected a woman’s lawsuit alleging New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose and two of his friends broke into her apartment and raped her while she was incapacitated three years ago.

Rose’s attorney called the lawsuit a blatant attempt to get money from the NBA player, but the woman’s attorney insisted it was a “classic case of gang rape.”

Jurors deliberated for less than four hours before reaching their verdict.

