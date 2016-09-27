Police searching for assailant in clown mask after Pennsylvania teen stabbed to death

READING, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which a person in a clown mask stabbed and killed a 16-year old in Reading, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.

According to the Reading Eagle, a fight broke out after a person showed up wearing a clown mask. Officials told the newspaper that they responded to reports of a person lying on a front porch of a home, and that there was a large crowd in the street.

The victim was identified as Christian Torres, 16, a 10th-grader at Reading High School.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams told the paper, “We urge anyone who was there to contact the Reading police. Someone was wearing a clown mask and a fight broke out.”

Reading Police Chief Andres Dominguez Jr. said that investigators believe there are several suspects. “I believe the issues got out of control,” Dominguez said.