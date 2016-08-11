× Child falls off roller coaster at amusement park in Pennsylvania

LIGONIER, Penn. – A child fell off a roller coaster at a Pennsylvania amusement park Thursday, a local official told CNN.

An ambulance was dispatched to Idlewild & SoakZone in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, around 1 p.m. after the child fell, Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Mary Beth Eslary said.

The child was flown by medical helicopter to the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Eslary said.

Details about the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear, and the condition of the child is unknown.

