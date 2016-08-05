× Community shows support for San Diego Police Department

SAN DIEGO — An outpouring of support Saturday as the community continues to mourn the loss of fallen officer Jonathan “JD” De Guzman and injured officer Wade Irwin as he continues to recover in the hospital from gun shot wounds. Both officers were part of the Elite Gang Suppression Unit.

McGowan: “Our hearts go out to JD and Wade and to the family. We’re here to support you,” said John McGowan who dropped off flowers at a makeshift memorial outside police headquarters.

Saturday San Diego Police Chief Shelly Zimmerman and Mayor Kevin Faulconer say the communities support has been felt following Thursday nights shooting when Officer De Guzman and Irwin tried to detain 52-year-old Jesse Michael Gomez in Southcrest

“Both families, I’m so impressed by their incredible strength and both families wanted the chief and I to clearly say to San Diego, thank you, thank you for your strong support, “ said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

“We had the opportunity to speak with the officers families. I will tell you that every one of them, our entire department is so grateful to the outpouring of love and support and everybody’s thoughts and prayers and our resolve is San Diego Police Officers, our professional civilian staff is as strong as it’s ever been,” said San Diego Police Chief Shelly Zimmerman.

Chief Zimmerman said the department continues to work around the clock on the investigation. However, they have not linked the second potential suspect Marcus Antonio Cassani to the shooting, but he has been booked on outstanding warrants. They also have not been able to get a full briefing from officer Irwin who is expected to make a full recovery.

“I will tell you Officer Irwin can’t wait to do his duties and to make sure again that our community is safe, that’s all. We talked to his family and that’s what he wants,” said Chief Zimmerman.

To the community, they thank the officers and their thoughts and prayers are with them.

“They are out there trying to help us everyday and we should respect them and tell them thank you and shake their hand and give them a hug,” said Mel Black, who dropped of flowers at the memorial outside police headquarters.

Chief Zimmerman hopes to have funeral services announced Sunday.