1 dead in plane crash near Van Nuys airport

LOS ANGELES - One person aboard a small airplane died in a crash near an airport in Van Nuys, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash was reported about 1:30 p.m. at 16145 West Hart Street, a couple blocks away from the airport, KTLA reported.

Just before the crash, the pilot was repeatedly practicing landing, authorities said.

Video from the KTLA helicopter showed the aftermath of the crash. The plane appeared to have crashed into a truck and then against the corner of a building.

There was no visible damage to the building and no fire was reported.

Update #AircraftEmergency; 1:38PM; 16145 W Hart St; #VanNuys; 1 Soul on Board (SOB) confirmed dead ... https://t.co/WbxXBV3FwJ — LAFD (@LAFD) August 2, 2016